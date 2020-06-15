NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) collects 96.5% of June rent as of June 13, or 97.3% when factoring in payment plans.

That compares with a 96.8% collection rate during the same period last year.

99.2% of May 2020 rent was collected as of June 13, 2020.

Payment plans represented only 1.0% of June 2020 rents as of June 13, 2020, vs. 1.9% in May 2020 and 6.8% in April 2020.

Occupancy was 94.7% as of June 13, with 97.0% of units leased; compares with 94.3% and 96.6%, respectively, as of May 17, 2020.

Quarter to date through June 11, 2020, NXRT has completed 424 rehabs, ahead of the 225 announced on the company's Q1 earnings call; average rent for these units was increased by $95 per month, which equates to an average return on investment of 24.5%.

As of June 12, 2020, NXRT reported $67.0M of total liquidity, which includes unrestricted cash and amounts earmarked for rehab projects.