BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, PROTECTIVE-2, evaluating lead candidate Plinabulin, combined with Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) compared to Neulasta alone for the prevention of chemo-induced neutropenia (low levels of white blood cells called neutrophils).

Interim data showed that the combination significantly improved the rate of Grade 4 (life-threatening) neutropenia prevention compared to Neulasta alone (p<0.01), the primary endpoint.

A key secondary endpoint, the duration of severe neutropenia in cycle 1, was also met.

Plinabulin is a small molecule activator of a protein called GEF-H1.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.