Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) May credit card charge-off rate of 4.49% declines from 4.93% in April; compares with 4.89% in May 2019.

Delinquency rate of 3.15% falls from 3.58% in April and 3.29% a year ago.

The delinquency rate includes the impact of Capital One's COVID-19 customer assistance programs; for domestic card customers enrolled in short-term payment deferrals, delinquency status is generally frozen at the time of enrollment and, upon exiting the program, resumes to the status at the time of enrollment.