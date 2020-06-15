Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) announces additional supportive biomarker efficacy and safety data for AT-007 in Galactosemia at 40 mg/kg.

The study targeted reduction in plasma galactitol, an aberrant toxic metabolite of galactose formed by Aldose Reductase in Galactosemia patients.

Once-daily 40 mg/kg AT-007 resulted in plasma galactitol reduction of 55%, an incremental improvement in efficacy vs. the 20mg/kg dose.

Reduction in galactitol was statistically significant vs. placebo (p<0.01).

40mg/kg was safe and well-tolerated with no drug-related adverse events.

The 90-day extension study of AT-007 in adult Galactosemia patients remains ongoing.

The company also initiatied AT-007 pediatric trial, ACTION-Galactosemia Kids, in children age 2 to 17.

An additional cohort of children under 2 years of age may be added following analysis of safety data from the initial pediatric cohorts.

Applied Therapeutics plans to submit an NDA for potential approval of AT-007 immediately following completion of the pediatric study, which will also include the 90-day safety data in adults with Galactosemia.

A European cohort is also underway to support future European regulatory submission.