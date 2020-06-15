Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) WhatsApp launches a digital payment system in Brazil that lets users send money to individuals or local businesses through a chat message.

The system uses Facebook Pay and is free to individual users. Businesses are charged a fee for receiving payments.

Initially, users can pay with debit or credit cards from Banco do Brasil, Nubank, and Sicredi. Cielo is processing the payments.

The WhatsApp messaging service started testing payments in India two years ago.

Brazil, WhatsApp's second-largest market after India, marks the first nationwide launch of the service.

WhatsApp has over 120M individual users in Brazil.