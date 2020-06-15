The jittery airline sector is reacting again to COVID-19 developments. The focus from the weekend news is on a jump in positive cases in Beijing that prompted quick government action on restrictions and an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in some U.S. states like Texas. Hospital ICU bed capacity is watched closely by country officials and governors in making their decisions on easing social gathering restrictions or pulling back.

Also in the mix today, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) landed approval from the Shanghai government to resume flights from June 18.