Catalent's Biologics unit (NYSE:CTLT) inks an agreement with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) to provide vial filling and packaging services at its facility in Anagni, Italy and prepare for large-scale commercial supply of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate AZD1222.

Catalent will prepare the facility for around-the-clock manufacturing schedules aimed at supplying "hundreds of millions" of doses from August of this year to, potentially, March 2022 if the vaccine is approved by regulators.

Financial terms are not disclosed.