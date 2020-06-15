ATyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) has dosed the first patient in a Phase 2 study evaluating ATYR1923, in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory complications who do not require mechanical ventilation.

The study is expected to enroll 30 patients at up to 10 centers in U.S. and the company expects to have the majority of centers enrolling within the coming weeks.

The trial is designed to evaluate the preliminary safety and efficacy of ATYR1923 as compared to placebo through the assessment of key clinical outcome measures such as fever and hypoxia as well as inflammatory biomarkers.

ATYR1923 is an immunomodulator that has been shown to preclinically downregulate T-cell responses and improve inflammation and lung function.