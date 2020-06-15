General Electric (NYSE:GE) says President and Vice Chair David Joyce will retire after 40 years at the company.

The company names John Slattery, Embraer's (NYSE:ERJ) president and CEO of Commercial Aviation, as president- and CEO-elect of GE Aviation, effective July 13.

Slattery will fully assume his new roles on Sep. 1, when Joyce will become non-executive chair of GE Aviation through year-end 2020 and strategic advisor into 2021.

GE says Joyce, who spent 12 years running GE Aviation, had been eligible to retire for three years but delayed his exit as the company changed CEOs and then dealt with the grounding of the Boeing MAX jet.