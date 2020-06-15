United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) says it lined up a $5B loan backed by the carrier's loyalty program.

After factoring in the new funds, United expects to have total available liquidity of approximately $17B at the end of Q3. The company believes it has sufficient slots, gates and routes collateral available to meet the collateral coverage that may be required for the full $4.5B available to the company under the federal loan program. United says the $9.5B of additional liquidity will provide even more flexibility as the airline navigates the most disruptive financial crisis in the history of aviation.

In addition, United entered an equity distribution agreement for up to 28M shares with Citi, BofA and JPMorgan.

UAL -6.81% premarket to $36.96, down alongside the rest of the airline sector.

Source: Press Release