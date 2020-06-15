Citing ad trend optimism, Vertical Group lifts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from Mixed to Positive.

Analyst Phil Leggiere writes that the "cadence of new brand campaigns has picked up in June," which bodes well for an at least modest Q3 rebound.

The analyst says ad spending remained constrained in April and May compared to last year's levels due to the pandemic.

Twitter shares are down 1.8% pre-market to $32.80.

Related: In April, Twitter's Q1 ad revenue was up slightly Y/Y but had dropped 27% Y/Y from March 11 to March 31 because of the pandemic's impact.