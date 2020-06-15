Visa (NYSE:V) is working with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to help introduce the new payments feature on WhatsApp in Brazil.

Visa's payment technology will help WhatsApp users to send and receive money to family and friends to to make purchases from small businesses.

Beginning today, select Brazilian WhatsApp users will gradually start seeing the payment option on the app, where they can set up an account by adding their Visa card to start sending and receiving money.

The payment feature on the popular messaging app uses Visa Direct, a real-time push payments technology, and Visa Cloud Tokenization security capability.