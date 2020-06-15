Thinly traded Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) is up 3% premarket on light volume on the heels of updated data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate CUE-101 for the second-line treatment of patients with HPV-positive recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

As of June 15, 13 patients have been enrolled, most receiving multiple cycles of therapy. Six remain on study for the ongoing data presentation.

Drug exposure in line with preclinical projections and is dose-proportional. Comparable exposures observed upon repeated administration.

Pharmacodynamic data showed selective expansion of targeted T cells in the peripheral blood of several participants in cohorts 2 and 3.

Preliminary radiographic evidence showed CUE-101 to be clinically active.

The company says it appears to have an "attractive" therapeutic window.

On the safety front, most treatment-related adverse events have been mild or moderate with no discontinuations. There was one severe adverse event (anemia and fatigue) that was possibly treatment-related. The patient had an underlying condition and remains on study. The anemia was resolved following a blood transfusion.

CUE-101, a member of the CUE-100 series, is a fusion protein designed to selectively activate tumor-specific T cells to fight HPV-driven cancers.