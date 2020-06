Progenity (PROG) has filed a prospectus for its IPO of ~6.7M common shares at $14 - 16 per share. Gross proceeds should be ~$100M (midpoint).

The molecular testing services provider's lineup consists of a non-invasive prenatal test for fetal chromosomal disorders, an expanded carrier screen (preconception or early in pregnancy) for genetic diseases, a hereditary cancer screen, a prenatal test for monogenic disease and a portfolio of anatomic and molecular pathology tests.

Selected competitors: LabCorp (NYSE:LH), Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA), Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Progenity on deck for IPO