Cracker Barrel seen as beneficiary of family road trips
Jun. 15, 2020 9:14 AM ETCracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)CBRLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Bank of America reiterates a Buy rating on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) after factoring in the summer vacation plans of U.S. families.
- "We expect Cracker Barrel to see tailwinds from consumers wanting to take domestic trips over the next twelve months and consumers shifting away from flight travel to automobile travel," notes the BofA research team.
- BofA says 70% of U.S. travelers expect their next trip to be either a vacation or to visits friends and family, of which 48% expect to drive. Highway-focused Cracker Barrel is said to have sales that correlate positively with miles driven in the U.S.
- Shares of Cracker Barrel are down 4.11% in premarket trading to $109.70.