Calfrac Well Services (OTCPK:CFWFF) says it will defer the interest payment due on June 15 on its outstanding 8.5% senior unsecured notes due 2026, choosing to exercise a 30-day grace period.

A failure to pay the cash interest payment due within the grace period would be an event of default under Calfrac's credit agreement governing its senior credit facilities.

The company says the amount currently drawn on its senior credit facilities totals ~$170M, against a $375M line of credit.

Stifel FirstEnergy analyst Ian Gillies says Calfrac has 30 days to find a way to lower its leverage before "likely having to execute a CCAA restructuring."