Calpers looking at leverage, private equity for better returns - Bloomberg

California Public Employees' Retirement System, long a conservative holder of stocks and bonds, needs to start using leverage to enhance returns, its chief investment officer Ben Meng will tell board members.

The giant public pension fund need to take more risk to increase its returns, Meng told Bloomberg in an interview.

He also wants Calpers to increase its allocation to buyout funds and private credit.

Without any changes, Calpers's long-term return on its portfolio is estimated at 6% but it needs to reach a 7% annual return to meet future obligations.

Meng's plan includes raising the fund's current 8% target allocation to private equity "by a few percentage points" and building a small position in private credit over the next three years.

His research shows PE has the highest expected rate of return, at 8.3%, compared with 6.8% for stocks and 2.8% for fixed income.

Meanwhile, the pension fund is also cutting costs by using fewer outside managers and getting out of underperforming strategies.

But increasing leverage also has its risks; yes, borrowing money can increase profits, but it can also magnify losses.

Calpers will add leverage through total-return swap agreements, taking equity and Treasury positions in futures and raising cash by lending out securities.