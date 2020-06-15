Online classifieds specialist 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) is up 7.8% premarket as Bloomberg says a group backed by Warburg Pincus is nearing an acquisition deal that could come as soon as this week.

That deal from Ocean Link Partners, previously announced at $55 cash per American depositary share, could come in slightly above that figure. The company's stock closed Friday at $49.82 and is quoted premarket at $53.70.

The group has secured financing for the deal and is in final talks with the company's independent committee, according to the report.