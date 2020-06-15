DVAX, IRBT among premarket gainers

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) +218% on launch of COVID-19 study in Canada.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) +116% on positive data on lead drug.

BioHiTech (NASDAQ:BHTG) +43% on live product demonstrations of Altapure high-level disinfectant technology.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) +29% on sustained benefit in eye disorder study.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) +25% on FDA 510 clearance for Venus Epileve.

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) +24% on FY results.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) +23% as TTP399 successful in mid-stage type 1 diabetes study.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) +21% on more than $1M in prototype orders.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) +15% on filing for emergency use of saliva-based test for COVID-19.

Genius Brands (NASDAQ:GNUS) +14% after Schwarzenegger deal.

Myomo (NYSEMKT:MYO) +12% on success of its initiative to conduct safe patient screenings remotely using telehealth technologies.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) +10% as lead drug successful in late-stage neutropenia study.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) +10% .

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) +10% .

VolitionRx (NYSEMKT:VNRX) +9% .

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) +8% on entering into a letter of intent to merge with Mullen Technologies.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) +7% .

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) +7% .

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) +7% on higher Q2 revenue estimate.

FinVolution (NYSE:FINV) +7% .

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) +7% on initiation of phase 2 trial of PDS0101.

Jiayin (NASDAQ:JFIN) +7% .

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) +6% on merger agreement for going private transaction.

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) +6% .