Net Element (NETE +141.7% ) agreed to merge with privately-held electric vehicle company Mullen Technologies in a stock-for-stock reverse merger wherein the latter's stockholders will receive 85% of the outstanding stock in the post-merger company. Merger to be completed in Q3 is based on completion of a $10M capital raise.

Post-closing if Mullen generates +$100M in revenue in two years, shareholders would have the opportunity to earn an additional 5%.

In the first half of 2021, Mullen expects to launch a luxury sports car Dragonfly K50. Mullen's Founder, Chairman and CEO David Michery said that "We believe the timing of this merger is ideal for Mullen Technologies."