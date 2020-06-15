Golub Capital BDC (GBDC -2.3% ) affiliates acquired more than 5.6M shares of the company's stock between April 1, 2020 and June 15, 2020.

"We believe Golub Capital's ownership of a large number of GBDC shares is a key part of aligning our incentives with our investors'," said CEO David Golub.

The affiliates that acquired the shares include Golub Capital LLC, an affiliate of GC Advisors LLC (the company's investment adviser), and a trust that acquired shares for the purpose of awarding incentive compensation to Golub Capital LLC employees.