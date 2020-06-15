Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) will invest additional $20M in support of continued Phase 3 study of Glatiramer Acetate (GA) Depot, a proposed once-monthly injection for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).

The company partnered with Mapi Pharma in April 2018, for the development and commercialization of GA Depot in U.S.

In October 2019, Mapi Pharma initiated the Phase 3 study for RRMS, which is a 1,000 patient study designed to support a NDA.

In parallel, Mapi is also building capacity at its facility to supply GA-Depot for commercial sale, pending final approval by the FDA.