Credit Suisse has reinstated its coverage of Broadcom (AVGO -2% ) by setting a Street-high price target of $400, now implying 36% upside.

The firm points to "at least eight core franchises" to call out - featuring a "solid core franchise" in broadband, industrial and storage products, and strong positioning in both semiconductors and software.

Other businesses are set to grow from secular developments like 5G growth/deployment and hyperscale/data-center growth, the firm notes.

Street analysts and Seeking Alpha authors alike are Bullish on the stock, while it has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.