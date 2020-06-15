Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) will add five new Ramada Hotels in China.

Wyndham says it's seeing signs of recovery as travel in the country continues to show encouraging signs of recovery.

Details on the new hotels include: Ramada by Wyndham Luoyang Downtown (Center of Luoyang city, 142 rooms); Ramada by Wyndham Jianyang (Southeast of Chengdu, 191 rooms); Ramada by Wyndham Changsha Wuguang (Changsha's Yuhua district, 140 rooms); Ramada by Wyndham Wuhan Qingshan (Central China's Hubei province, 100 rooms) and Ramada by Wyndham Kunming Yiliang (Yiliang Bus Terminal, 179 rooms).

WH currently operates 11 of its 20 brands in China, most recently debuting its Microtel® by Wyndham brand there in 2019.

