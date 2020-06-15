Stocks fall on fears of COVID-19 second wave

Stocks tumble but bounce a bit from opening lows, as investors worry about a potential second wave of the coronavirus and the economic outlook in China; Dow Jones -1.9% , S&P 500 -1.5% , Nasdaq -0.9% .

Chinese authorities shut down parts of Beijing following a spike in new virus infections tied to a meat and vegetable market.

In the U.S., several states including Arizona, Florida and Texas have reported increased numbers of cases in the past week.

Meanwhile, data from China showed economic activity improving in May but retail sales fell 2.8% in May from a year earlier.

"The coronavirus is spiking up again and that's a problem, [and] there was also over-exuberance in the market," says Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

European bourses also are lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -1.5% and Germany's DAX and France's CAC both -1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -3.5% and China's Shanghai Composite -1% .

In the U.S., all 11 S&P sectors start in the red, including energy ( -3.6% ) and financials ( -2.5% ).

U.S. Treasury yields slip, with the 10-year yield down 2 bps to 0.68%.