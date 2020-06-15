China XD Plastics (CXDC +6.7% ) announces merger agreement with Faith Dawn ("Parent") and Faith Horizon ("Merger Sub"), owned by Jie Han, the Chairman and CEO of the Company.

Parent will acquire China XD Plastics shares at $1.2/share representing 25% premium over closing price of $0.96, last trading day prior to the date that the Company received a non-binding "going private" proposal

The merger consideration also represents an increase of ~9.1% over the $1.1/share initially offered by the Buyer Group.

The Chairman currently owns ~33.1M shares and 1M series B preferred stock, representing ~70% of the voting power and ~50.1% of the share capital

The Merger is expected to during Q3 of 2020