Theme park stocks seen as long-term winners

B. Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold thinks media coverage and investor focus is too centered on the near-term timeline for theme park reopenings and misses the big picture of a return to normalized attendance in 2021-2022.
"We do not believe that it really matters all that much whether or not a park opens in June, July or August. We acknowledge some benefits to getting season pass or membership holders back to the park and/or taking advantage of families increasingly staying at home, we would expect these stocks to be valued on attendance rebound expectations for 2021/2022 as opposed to anything to come in 3Q/4Q," reasons Wold.
He also thinks the sector trend of enhancing season pass benefits could boost long-term loyalty with customers.
Taking the longer view, B. Riley lifts its rating on both Cedar Fair (FUN -2.6%) and Six Flags Entertainment (SIX -3.0%) to Buy from Neutral. The $42 price target on FUN reps 28% upside potential and the $31 price target on SIX reps 38% upside potential.