Theme park stocks seen as long-term winners

B. Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold thinks media coverage and investor focus is too centered on the near-term timeline for theme park reopenings and misses the big picture of a return to normalized attendance in 2021-2022.

"We do not believe that it really matters all that much whether or not a park opens in June, July or August. We acknowledge some benefits to getting season pass or membership holders back to the park and/or taking advantage of families increasingly staying at home, we would expect these stocks to be valued on attendance rebound expectations for 2021/2022 as opposed to anything to come in 3Q/4Q," reasons Wold.

He also thinks the sector trend of enhancing season pass benefits could boost long-term loyalty with customers.