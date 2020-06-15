SelectQuote (SLQT +0.9% ) gets seven Buy ratings as the newly IPO'd insurance comparison platform appears set for quick revenue growth.

Rated Hold by two analysts; average price target is $32, according to Bloomberg data.

KBW analyst Meyer Shields rates SelectQuote Outperform with a $32 price target, saying he expects rapid revenue growth to drive shares up.

He sees the company's main products as "recession resistant" as a growing senior market is increasingly comfortable using tech to evaluate insurance.

Credit Suisse's Jailendra Singh assigns SLQT an Outperform rating as the company will be a "“beneficiary of Medicare Advantage industry tailwinds with no exposure to underwriting risk."

Morgan Stanley's Brian Nowak rates SLQT Equalweight with $29 price target, saying it's in the "early innings of taking share from off-line brokers and other online peers."

The optimistic outlook is shared by SA Authors' average rating of Bullish (3 Bullish, 1 Neutral).