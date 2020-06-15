Townsquare Media (TSQ -2.8% ) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 0.3% to $93.4M; and 1.4% Y/Y excluding political revenue.

Digital revenue was over 40% of total net revenue.

Advertising net revenue increased 0.3% Y/Y to $74.5M, and decreased 1.1% Y/Y excluding political revenue.

Townsquare Interactive net revenue increased 16.3% Y/Y to $16.5M.

Live Events net revenue decreased 54.1% Y/Y to $2.4M.

Adj. operating margin declined 312 bps to 23.5%.

Adj. EBITDA margin too declined 389 bps to 16.6%.

Townsquare Interactive added 850 net subscribers to end the quarter with ~19,850 subscribers.

At quarter's end, cash on hand was $135.9M.

On June 5, 2020, the Company repaid all amounts outstanding under the revolving credit facility, with $50M of available borrowing capacity.

The Company had $610.5M of outstanding indebtedness, representing 6.2x and 4.8x gross and net leverage, respectively.

Due to uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company decided to cease paying quarterly dividends.

