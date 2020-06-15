Cerence (CRNC +2.4% ) reports it's successfully completed a refinancing of its senior secured term loan B and revolving credit.

That comes via proceeds from selling $175M in 3% convertible senior notes due 2025, and a new $125M senior secured term loan A.

It says on a pro forma basis assuming the same level of indebtedness, the company would have saved $5.7M in cash during the first six months of fiscal 2020 if the refinancing had been in place - a 53% savings on before-tax cash interest, and a 16% accretion to non-GAAP net income.