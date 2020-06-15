Antero Resources (AR +8.1% ) shoots higher after saying it closed an overriding royalty interest transaction with Sixth Street Partners that will result in proceeds of as much as $402M.

The company says the deal consists of a 1.25% overriding royalty interest in all existing producing wells and a 3.75% overriding royalty interest in existing acreage in wells completed over the next three years.

Antero says the transaction addresses more than half of its $650M-$900M asset sale goal for 2020 and allows it to pay down debt while retaining the long-term upside of its core acreage position.