LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) says that the "revenue is tracking ahead of our internal expectations, with Q2 to date parts and services organic revenue down ~25% Y/Y, with April and May monthly revenues down ~30% and 20%, respectively".

The company has generated positive free cash flow in April and May, which was used to pay down over $250M in debt and build cash balances during this two-month period.

As of May 31, 2020, Company had net debt of $3.1B ($3.5B as of March 31) and total liquidity of ~$2.2B.

The company has also amended its credit agreement with lenders which will enhance the flexibility in net leverage covenant and provides LKQ additional financial strength.

