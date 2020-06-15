Ardelyx (ARDX -4.2% ) announces positive results from an open-label Phase 4 extension study, NORMALIZE, evaluating tenapanor alone and in combination with sevelamer, in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis who have elevated levels of phosphorus the blood (hyperphosphatemia).

Patients receiving tenapanor experienced an average decline of ~32% in serum phosphorus at the time of analysis. Up to ~47% of patients completing nine months of therapy achieved normal phosphorus levels, most with tenapanor alone or with low-dose sevelamer.

On the safety front, the most common treatment-related adverse event was diarrhea (23.3%).

The company expects to complete a U.S. marketing application in the coming weeks.

Tenapanor reduces serum phosphate by inhibiting a protein called sodium/hydrogen exchanger 3 (NHE3) that plays a key role in phosphate absorption in the gut via a pathway called passive paracellular flux which occurs between cells. Inhibiting NHE3 decreases the permeability to phosphate which reduces absorption. The mechanism of action appears to be specific to phosphate with no effect on other ions.