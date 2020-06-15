Honeywell (HON -1.5% ) says it has formed a new unmanned aerial systems business unit to focus on the unmanned aerial systems and urban air mobility industries.

Honeywell says the unit will target areas such as all-electric urban air taxi vehicles, hybrid-electric unmanned cargo drones, optionally piloted airplanes and delivery drones.

Stéphane Fymat, head of the new business, says Honeywell expects the hardware and software market for various drone businesses to reach $120B by 2030, with Honeywell's market opportunity comprising ~20% of the figure.

Fymat tells Reuters the unit is working on a pilot project to use QR codes for autonomous landing and to develop a system that can help aircraft navigate the "urban canyons" where GPS may fail.