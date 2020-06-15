SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) has funneled over $500M into Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) investment funds that bet on the debt of struggling startups, according to FT sources.

The funds in question are Credit Suisse's $7.5B range of supply-chain finance funds, which have increased their exposure to several startups within SoftBank's Vision Fund.

According to marketing documents, Credit's main supply-chain fund in March had about 15% of its $5.2B in assets exposed to companies in the Vision Fund. The companies included Indian hotel business Oyo, which is in a tailspin after the coronavirus took a chunk of its business.

Under the arrangement, SoftBank can provide financial assistance to other Vision Fund startups by paying suppliers upfront with the help of other investors.