The prospect of AT&T (T -1.1% ) getting out of the videogame business - via a potential $4B sale of its Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment unit - has stirred up heavy interest not only among AT&T investors but those of the likely acquirers.

The big three publishers are all outpacing the market today - Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) +3.5% ; Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) +1.7% ; Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) +1.7% - and any of them would be "disciplined acquirers" of AT&T's game business, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey says.

Such a deal would probably be viewed positively at any of those three, the firm says; each has noted interest in acquisitions and they have strong balance sheets, profitability and cash flows.

One factor that may come up: the prospect that AT&T/Warner might hold a licensing interest in its intellectual property to maintain that stream. Electronic Arts and Take-Two license significant IP, while Activision has a stated preference to own its own property.