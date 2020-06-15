Artemis (OTCPK:ARGTF +8.4% ) enters into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Canaccord Genuity and BMO Capital Markets in connection with a bought deal private placement financing of 38.9M subscription receipts of the company.

The company also announced a non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts to insiders and to a president's list on the same terms.

The subscription receipts will be issued at C$2.70 each for gross proceeds of C$105.03M and expects to raise gross proceeds of up to C$70M in non-brokered offering.

The bought deal offering and non-brokered offering are expected to close by July 7.