Starbucks a favorite at Atlantic Equities

Jun. 15, 2020 10:49 AM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)SBUXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Atlantic Equities starts off coverage on Starbucks (SBUX -0.5%) with an Overweight rating on a positive post-pandemic view of the coffee company.
  • While not quite an outlier call, Wall Street sentiment has been moving more neutral this year.
  • "We expect Starbucks to emerge from the current COVID crisis with market share gains, a US store base optimized for consumer consumption preferences and a more efficient cost structure," updates Atlantic Equities in its note today.
  • "We see Starbucks as a quality growth company targeting HSD sales and DD EPS growth. That profile merits a premium valuation and we would look at the short term COVID-related weakness as an opportunity to buy into a fundamentally strong company with significant productivity drivers such as its US store base transformation plan and incremental expansion potential, most meaningfully in China."
