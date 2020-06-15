Globus Maritime (GLBS -12.3% ) Q1 voyage revenues decreased 35% Y/Y to $2.3M, attributed to the low freight rates achieved due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Daily Time Charter Equivalent rate was $2,173/vessel/day, a decrease of 68% Y/Y, which is attributed to the outbreak of COVID-19 virus.

Average daily operating expenses were $4,521/vessel/day, a decrease of 2% Y/Y.

As of March 31, 2020, cash and bank balances and bank deposits were $2.4M.

The increase in cash used in operating activities was mainly attributed to the decrease in adj. EBITDA from $0.3M to negative $1.6M.

