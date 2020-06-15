While Shopify's (SHOP +5.7% ) partnership with Walmart is the big story on the online retailer, there is also an upgrade from Wall Street to track.

Piper Sandler lifts Shopify to an Overweight rating from Neutral Piper on its view that it is one of the "best positioned" digital businesses for the next decade.

Piper raises estimates on Shopify based on data-driven insights that point to accelerating trends in April and May and increasing conviction that digital commerce penetration rates at 15% today could double or even triple in a post-pandemic world by 2030.

"Leveraging a critical footprint as the global retail operating system for 1M+ merchants today with an expanding product offering, SHOP is one of the best positioned digital commerce beneficiaries for the next decade, in our view, with revenue poised to quadruple to $12B by 2025," sums up Piper in its bullish note.

Shopify trades at a four-week high today.