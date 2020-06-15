In a letter to U.S. lawmakers viewed by The New York Times, Amazon's (AMZN -0.7% ) lawyer says that CEO Jeff Bezos is willing to testify before a House antitrust investigation.

Amazon previously agreed to cooperate with the House Judiciary Committee's probe, but the tech giant didn't offer to send Bezos.

The House then threatened to compel Bezos to testify.

Amazon says it "will make the appropriate executive available to testify," noting that this "includes making Jeff Bezos available to testify at a hearing with the other C.E.O.’s this summer."

Related: In May, the House Judiciary Committee requested testimony from Bezos regarding company employees lying about using third-party seller data to create competing products.