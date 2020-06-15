A U.S. appeals court has denied Mallinckrodt's (MNK -5.4% ) request for a temporary injunction blocking the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) from enforcing a change in Medicaid reimbursement for Acthar Gel (repository corticotropin injection). The company sought the action while it appeals a lower court ruling that allowed CMS to reset the base average manufacturer price.

As a result, it will have to immediately recognize $650M in retroactive non-recurring charges and the prospective loss of $90M - 100M in annual sales going forward. Cash outlays should begin in Q4.

CEO Mark Casey says, "We will continue our appeal, which could be decided as early as end of year, and strongly believe that the district court misinterpreted the statute that governs the Medicaid drug rebate program and failed to hold CMS accountable to the Administrative Procedure Act. CMS twice confirmed in writing its approval of the Acthar Gel Medicaid rebate calculation in use today before it later reversed its position without giving fair notice or any clear legal basis for doing so."