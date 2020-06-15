The planned $8B Atlantic Coast Pipeline scores a major victory in the U.S. Supreme Court, which has overturned a lower court ruling that said the U.S. Forest Service lacked authority to grant a special use permit that allowed construction an underground segment beneath a section of the Appalachian National Scenic Trail in Virginia.

The pipeline, under development by Dominion Energy (D -0.2% ) and Duke Energy (DUK -0.9% ), would transport natural gas from West Virginia across 600 miles to sites in Virginia and North Carolina.

"The Department of the Interior's decision to assign responsibility over the Appalachian Trail to the National Park Service did not transform the land over which the trail passes into land within the National Park system," the Court wrote. "The Forest Service had the authority to issue the special use permit to Atlantic Coast Pipeline."