Mack-Cali names Gilmartin board chair

Jun. 15, 2020 11:15 AM ETVeris Residential, Inc. (VRE)VREBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Mack-Cali Realty's (CLI -4.2%) board elects MaryAnne Gilmartin chair, effective immediately, and completes revamping its board.
  • The REIT nominated its revised slate of director candidates, comprised of the reconstituted board, for election at the company's annual meeting rescheduled for July 1, 2020.
  • Gilmartin, a Mack-Cali director since June 2019, is co-founder and CEO of L&L MAG. During her career, she was also CEO and president of Forest City Ratner Companies.
  • The reconstituted board includes all eight of activist investor Bow Street's candidates, including Gilmartin.
