Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF +5.3% ) plans to invest €80M to build two new plants in the Bilbao area as part of efforts to reduce its carbon emissions.

Repsol will build net-zero emissions fuel facilities, based on green hydrogen generated with renewable energy and carbon dioxide captured at the Petronor refinery in northern Spain, in which it owns a majority stake; the second plant will generate gas from urban waste

The first project will be experimental and produce 50 barrels of synthetic fuel a day. The project will be “scalable in a later stage depending on the results obtained.” the company said

The second project will be able to process 10,000 tons of urban waste a year and capacity could be increased to 100,000 tons a year.