Berenberg turns constructive on Mondelez International (MDLZ -0.5% ) with an upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold as the stay-at-home environment remains to a smaller degree.

The German firm thinks Mondelez's recent higher organic sales growth will extend off support from market share momentum and the improved category outlook. Earnings growth is seen re-accelerating as stronger sales growth is combined with a return to margin expansion with Mondelez exiting the heavy lifting phase of higher investments.

Berenberg tags MDLZ with a price target of $61.