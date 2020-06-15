Lauding PAR's (NYSE:PAR) shift to a SaaS and cloud software provider, BTIG starts the company at Buy and a $36 price target.

Analysts Mark Palmer and Andrew Harte highlight PAR's' Brink platform, " the only cloud POS solution to be implemented at multiple brands with over 1,000 restaurants."

Brink has been growing at over 40% Y/Y with a low 4.9% annualized churn and the potential to grow ARPU and monthly recurring revenue through new service offerings.

The analysts acknowledge that PAR's Restaurant/Retail segment took a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic but note the company's "ample" $60M in liquidity that can withstand the headwind.