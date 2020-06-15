Bank of America (BAC -2.0% ) May credit card net charge-off rate of 2.50% falls from 2.81% in April and 2.83% in May 2019.

Delinquency rate of 1.46% vs. 1.55% in April and 1.56% a year ago.

In March, BofA started a client assistance program for cardholders experiencing hardship from impacts of COVID-19, which includes payment deferrals for those cardholders.

Under this program, interest continues to accrue and is added to the principal balance each month. As of May 31, 2020, 1.66% of the credit card accounts, representing 5.98% of the receivables, comprising the Master Trust II Portfolio were subject to payment deferrals under this program.

This month's delinquency status reflects the payment status of the related account at the time payment deferral was granted.