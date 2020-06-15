Defense Metals (OTCQB:DFMTF -4.1% ) closes first tranche of a non-brokered private placement of 3.5M flow-through units at $0.25/ FT Unit for gross proceeds of $0.86M.

Each FT Unit includes a share purchase warrant exercisable $0.35/share

The Company also closes the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement including 0.67M units at $0.20/unit for gross proceeds of $0.14M; warrants in the unit is exercisable at $0.30.

The proceeds from the FT Private Placement will be used to complete the flotation pilot plant on its Wicheeda rare earth element project by the end of July 2020, with initial results expected in August 2020.

The pilot plant will treat up to 30 tonnes of material in a continuous manner over 180 hours of operation, at an anticipated feed-rate of ~150 kg per hour.