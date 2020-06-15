Verizon (VZ -1.5% ) is redeeming in full several series of its outstanding "Verizon InterNotes" maturing in about 10 years.

That includes 4.1% notes due Jan. 15, 2029 ($2.85M outstanding); 3.7% notes due Feb. 15, 2029 ($1.02M outstanding); 3.55% notes due March 15, 2029 ($2.31M outstanding); 3.35% notes due April 15, 2029 ($850,000 outstanding); and 3.2% notes due May 15, 2029 ($797,000 outstanding).

It also counts a few series of 3.25% notes due May 15, 2029 ($1.12M, $1.04M, and $515,000 outstanding respectively); 3.95% notes due Feb. 15, 2030 ($2.45M outstanding); 3.9% notes due March 15, 2030 ($960,000 outstanding); 4.05% notes due May 15, 2030 ($1.23M outstanding); 4.1% notes due June 15, 2030 ($962,000 outstanding); and 4.15% notes due June 15, 2030 ($1.48M outstanding).